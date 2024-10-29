Venezuelans in Táchira State find relief in the free medical services offered on the Colombian border



Courtesy

Approximately 400 Venezuelans each month cross the Simón Bolívar international bridge in order to receive medical care, mainly adults with chronic diseases, as well as pregnant women who live in Táchira, but seek help in the La Parada district in Norte de Santander, Colombia.

By: Luz Dary Depablos | Correspondent lapatilla.com

The La Parada Care Center, dependent on the Jorge Cristo Sahium Hospital (SJU) in Villa del Rosario, located about two kilometers from the Simón Bolívar international bridge, has become a refuge for those who cannot find the necessary medical services in their country.

Nurse María Fernanda Quijano, head of the Health Provider Institute (IPS) at the La Parada outpatient clinic, indicated that the institution does not require an appointment to attend to the migrant population.

“Venezuelans only have to present their identity card. We have even attended to those who have safe conduct passes (undocumented),” she explained. This flexibility has allowed an average of 18 to 20 patients to be attended to daily, where 90% of the care is exclusively for Venezuelans, even though it is a healthcare center built for Colombians.

Consultations in general medicine, psychology, dentistry and nutrition are the most sought after. Chronic patients, including diabetics and hypertensive patients, are also increasingly common in consultations.

The IPS offers comprehensive care to pregnant women, who are guaranteed all paraclinical tests, then they are referred to the SJU Hospital where everything related to their delivery or cesarean section is coordinated.

“We also support patients at cardiovascular risk, they are given laboratory tests, blood counts, let’s say to look at their cardiovascular risk and see if they require attention for internal medicine. If so, they are referred and sent for internal medicine,” explained the head of the IPS on the border.

She also pointed out that: “starting at 35 years of age, we see an increase in assistance.” Many of them are residents of Venezuela, they come from Rubio, Merida, San Antonio, Maracaibo and other places.”

She indicated that many of the citizens who emigrate permanently, before continuing their journey to other destinations such as Mexico or the United States, ask to be evaluated.

The Colombian nurse emphasized that the medical staff at La Parada does not discriminate based on diagnosis. She said that entire families have come to the clinic, not only those who emigrate to Colombian territory or to third countries, but also families who return to visit their loved ones in Venezuela.

Cooperation with international organizations, such as the International Organization for Migration (IOM), has been crucial to the functioning of these services. According to Quijano, “IOM supports the care of adults from the age of 17, while other organizations focus on pregnant women.” This support allows more people to access essential services regardless of their immigration status.