“Free Freddy Superlano”: The demand to free the Venezuelan political prisoner remains after 70 days in prison in El Helicoide

This Wednesday, October 9th, on the 70th day of imprisonment of the Venezuelan national democratic leader of Voluntad Popular, Freddy Superlano, his political organization does not forget him, and from Barinas it maintains the demand to the Government to release him from his confinement in El Helicoide, in Caracas.

¡Únete al club ahora! Suscríbete al boletín más importante de Venezuela

Correspondent lapatilla.com

On Instagram, his party’s leadership has published the demand on their personal accounts, which translates into a cry that has been ignored by Maduro’s regime, who they consider is scared of dissent.

The organization “Activistas de Barinas” of “Voluntad Popular” has also made the claim public, in a sign that Freddy Superlano will not be forgotten as another political prisoner of this oppressive regime.

Aurora Silva de Superlano keeps in her social media statuses the image of her husband, of moments lived together, in his political journey and of emotional memories of people who consider this case an unjust imprisonment, just for disagreeing with the Government.