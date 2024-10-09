The Democratic Unitary Platform in Carabobo State demands respect for the human rights of those arrested in Venezuela’s post-election protests

The Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) in Carabobo State in central Venezuela, issued a statement in which it repudiates the human rights violations that are being faced by the people who were arrested in the context of the demonstrations against the results of the presidential elections of last July 28th, as presented by the National Electoral Council.

lapatilla.com

¡Únete al club ahora! Suscríbete al boletín más importante de Venezuela

“We have received alarming reports from various human rights organizations (NGOs), such as Foro Penal, Provea and Cofavic, which indicate that detainees, including minors, have been subjected to cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment,” said the Democratic Unitary Platform in Carabobo in a text released on Saturday, October 5th.

Likewise, the PUD considered that the restrictions imposed on visits by family members and lawyers “represent a clear attempt to isolate and silence those who have raised their voices in defense of democracy.”

In the document, they request that inspections by human rights defenders in the country be allowed, as well as by international human rights organizations, with the objective of verifying the status of the detainees and their conditions of confinement.

“We demand that the Venezuelan State and the responsible authorities comply fully with international human rights standards, guaranteeing decent conditions of confinement and immediate access to physical and psychological medical care for all detainees,” the text reads.

In addition, the Democratic Unitary Platform in Carabobo considered it imperative that society continue to demand respect for human dignity and continue to search for democratic solutions that will put an end to the current crisis.