Team Venezuela won a silver medal in a robotics competition in Greece

The Venezuelan Robotics Team, made up of 12 secondary and higher education students from Zulia State, won one medal and three awards on an international stage once again. They achieved an extraordinary participation giving the country great joy.

Correspondent lapatilla.com

The robotics competition was held in Athens, Greece, between September 26th and 29th. The competition known as “FIRST Global Challenge 2024”, brought together teams of 193 countries under the theme “Feeding the Future”, is a platform for young talents to show their skills in robotics, innovation and teamwork. (https://first.global/fgc/)

Team Venezuela not only demonstrated its technical excellence, but also its ability to reflect the standards of this competition, bringing home four prestigious awards:

1. Silver Medal in the International Unity Dr. Mae Jemison Award (International Unity): This award recognizes the teams that best embody the spirit of international unity across borders to address global challenges and unite the youth of the world in order to build a better future.

2. Global Explorer Award: Awarded to teams that stand out by demonstrating their path to the World Cup, showing a creative and innovative approach.

3. Storytelling Award: A recognition of their history as a team, the challenges overcome, their values and their impact over time.

4. Social Media Award: This award was given for the outstanding use of media and the reach achieved connecting and sharing their knowledge with a global audience.

Within the framework of the main challenge of the “Feeding the Future” event, which involved designing robots to efficiently manage water, food and energy resources, the Venezuelan team successfully advanced to the playoff round, forming part of the seventh finalist alliance.

This result reflects the high level of preparation and teamwork that characterizes young Venezuelans.

Team Venezuela’s participation in the “FIRST Global Challenge 2024” has not only been a milestone for the country, but also an inspiration for future generations of young people interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The future of robotics in Venezuela continues to shine brightly.

The Venezuelan delegation at the FIRST Global Challenge 2024 in Greece was made up of:

Students

1) Valeria Revilla (Mater Salvatoris School)

2) Carla Ramírez (La Merced School)

3) Santiago Abrahamnz (Claret School)

4) Isabel Meleán (Santa Ana de Jesús School)

5) Paulina Ávila (Altamira School)

Mentors

1) Emanuel Andrade

2) Samuel Paz

3) María Victoria Uzcátegui

4) Paulo Ferray

5) Andrés Rincón

6) Elio Urdaneta

7) Sebastián Guadagnini