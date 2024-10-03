Cabimas Councilor: The arrest of the Mayor of Maracaibo is an illegal act

The councilor of the Cabimas Municipality of Zulia State, in western Venezuela, Juan Carlos Perozo, repudiated the arrest of the Mayor of Maracaibo, Rafael Ramírez, and described the action as illegal. In Perozo’s opinion, with the arrest of the municipal leader, due process has been violated.

Correspondent lapatilla.com

“In the procedure against the Mayor of Maracaibo, Rafael Ramírez, a prosecutor was not present, nor was there an arrest warrant. Only with these two mitigating factors is what is established in the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela violated,” he said.

Perozo, who is a lawyer and leader of Primero Justicia, argued that the mayor’s arrest is a flagrant violation of the law and constitutional protections , because no complaint has been filed with the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

For Councilman Perozo, the way in which the leaders of the democratic opposition are being attacked is unacceptable. He called for the immediate release of Mayor Rafael Ramírez and for the rule of law established in the Venezuelan constitution and laws to prevail.