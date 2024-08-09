The community manager of the Venezuelan newspaper ‘Diario Oriental’ in El Tigre was deprived of his liberty for allegedly inciting hatred

Eleangel Navas Vidal, 25 years old, community manager of a digital newspaper in El Tigre, south Anzoátegui State in eastern Venezuela, was arrested on August 3rd by officials of the Criminal Investigations Division (DIP) of the Bolivarian National Police (PNB). This was reported that same day by the Attorney General of the Republic, Tarek William Saab, through his social media accounts.

Correspondent lapatilla.com

Through a telematic hearing, the Court with Jurisdiction in Terrorism of Caracas ordered the deprivation of liberty (euphemism for detention or arrest) for the crimes of terrorism and incitement to hatred for the acts of violence that occurred on July 29th in the city of ‘El Tigre’, capital of the Simón Rodríguez municipality.

It was made known that the young man was assigned as place of confinement the ‘José Antonio Anzoátegui Agroproductive Penitentiary Center’ in Barcelona, where Navas Vidal, in charge of managing the Diario Oriental account, will continue the rest of his judicial process.