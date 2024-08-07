The Dgcim arrested ConVenezuela’s local leader María Oropeza after breaking into her home in Portuguesa State

This Tuesday night DGCIM (General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence) officers arbitrarily detained María Oropeza, head of the ‘ConVzla’ (With Venezuela) campaign command in the state of Portuguesa.

lapatilla.com

Oropeza herself documented the attack and break-in on her home through a live broadcast on her social networks accounts until she was arrested by the uniformed officers.

“They are entering my home, arbitrarily, there is no search warrant,” said the leader while the clatter of a tool against the facade of her home was heard.

“I ask for help, I ask for help from everyone I can, I did nothing wrong. I am not a criminal, I am just another citizen who wants a different country. God and the Virgin always accompany me,” she said.