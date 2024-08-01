The opposition mobilized in Güiria to demand that the CNE present the printed certificates of the polls

Venezuela elige presidente, recibe toda la información sobre la elección suscribiéndote ahora

On the afternoon of this Wednesday, July 31th, supporters of the democratic opposition and of the candidate Edmundo González went out to march peacefully through different streets in the center of Güiria, Valdez Municipality of Sucre State in Venezuela’s east coast.

The demand of these people is the presentation of all the printed certificates of the voting tables by the National Electoral Council (CNE), “which confirm the victory of Edmundo González Urrutia,” said a protester.

With flags, whistles, chants and slogans, the protesters rejected the proclamation of Nicolás Maduro as “president-elect” and demanded that the will of the people deposited in the boxes for safeguarding the voting receipts be respected.