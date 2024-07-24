María Corina Machado: The Venezuela’s regime intends to prevent our witnesses from having their accreditations for the coming elections

The democratic leader María Corina Machado and the unitary candidate Edmundo González offered a press conference this Tuesday in Maracaibo, Zulia State, where they denounced the persistent obstacles and arbitrariness commited against them.

lapatilla.com

“The regime, through the CNE, intends to prevent our witnesses from having their accreditations to be able to do their work starting this Friday,” Machado warned before the cameras.

“We were the first to nominate all our witnesses when the process began,” she reiterated.

Likewise, Machado announced to the witnesses that they will be receiving instructions from the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) on their cell phones to print their credentials and be present in all the voting centers.

Previously, Delsa Solórzano, representative of the Unity before the CNE, had denounced that the accreditation of witnesses has been carried out at an extremely slow pace.