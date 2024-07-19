Resistance AD from Mérida State: Young people have a leading role this July 28th (#28Jul)

Venezuela elige presidente, recibe toda la información sobre la elección suscribiéndote ahora

During a visit to Mérida State in the Venezuelan Andes, the national youth secretary of ‘Acción Democrática en Resistencia’ (AD en Resisyencia,Democratic Action in Resistance, the majority who rejected the regime’s highjacking of their political party), Víctor Vargas, he called for massive political and civic participation of youth this coming July 28th in Venezuela’s presidential election.

Jesús Quintero / Correspondent lapatilla.com

“We trust in the commitment that has always been seen in the state of Mérida for the rescue of democracy and the youth always at the forefront of this fight for the recovery of the Republic,” Vargas added.

Vargas was accompanied by regional democratic leaders, who stated their support for the option represented by Edmundo González Urrutia.

Duglas Matheus, Sectional Youth Secretary in Mérida, expressed solidarity with the opposition leaders who have been imprisoned and persecuted for supporting González’s option for the presidency of the Republic.

Likewise, Gilber Lobo highlighted the role of young people in the 23 municipalities and 86 parishes of the entity, who with all the difficulties from Timotes to Arapuey, are working with the hope of change and supporting the option of the Unitary Platform.

“The work articulated in each stage that leads to July 28th and this will be the beginning of a new era for Venezuela,” concluded national youth leader Víctor Vargas from Mérida.