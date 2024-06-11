Female prisoners and detainees in Lara State joined Venezuela’s inmates nationwide hunger strike

As a action of protest against the procedural delays and the violation of human rights, 170 female prisoners from the Máximo Viloria Penitentiary Center (Uribana) in Lara State joined the national hunger strike launched and followed by different prison centers in Venezuela.

lapatilla.com correspondent

According to NGO ‘Una Venta a la Libertad’ (UVL, A Window to Freedom), in the female’s annex of this penitentiary center located north of Barquisimeto city, of the 170 inmates only 128 are sentenced and 42 are arraigned.

Those deprived of liberty, like the rest of the female prison community, have stated that this peaceful protest also goes against the vices in the Venezuelan judicial system.

“Attention deputies, president, minister, mayors, prosecutors and judges, who are part of our judicial process so that act to put an end to the delays, that they provide us with timely attention and that they take into account their time served for redemptions,” urged a ‘private of freedom’ (euphemism for detainee, prisoner) through an audio sent to UVL.

The women imprisoned in Uribana joined this protest and showed a banner with the colors of the Venezuelan flag with the following phrase: “All united in a single fight.”