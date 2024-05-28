Venezuelan university students from Barinas State went to the Labor Inspectorate: They aspire a minimum salary of 200 dollars

La información que necesitas para comenzar el día ¡Suscríbete gratis!

A salary reconstruction process that begins with a minimum monthly income of 200 dollars and in which the “interscales” are respected, this is why the workers of the university sector of Barinas presented a document this Monday, May 27th at the Labor Inspectorate.

lapatilla.com correspondent

The group that went to the Labor Inspectorate was made up of professors, students, employees and workers from the Experimental University of the Llanos Ezequiel Zamora (Unellez), who join the proposal made by the entire university sector in the country.

Workers in this important sector consider it unacceptable that, for example, a university professor, who is responsible for training the professionals of the future, earns a salary of approximately $14 a month.

“What a university worker earns is not enough to cover personal needs, let alone a family group, because the basic food basket in our country is estimated at more than $550,” said Professor Junior Abreu.