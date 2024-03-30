Seven suspects arrested supposedly responsible for the forest fires in Venezuela’s Henri Pittier National Park

At least seven citizens were arrested by the Aragua State authorities for allegedly being involved in the forest fires that occurred on the afternoon of last Tuesday, March 26th, on the road that leads to Ocumare de la Costa, specifically at kilometer 5 of the Guamita sector.

lapatilla.com correspondent

This was reported by the state’s governor, Karina Carpio, who explained that all through this Wednesday officials and volunteers continue with mitigation actions from kilometer 0 to kilometer 7 of the Maracay-Ocumare de la Costa highway, using a total of 14 tanker trucks and 7 pump trucks, and applying of fire-versus-fire, man-versus-fire actions, inch-by-inch inspection and Operation Drizzle.

During her statements from the Unified Command against Forest Fires of Aragua, located in the Las Cocuizas Recreational Area, she pointed out that in recent days some 54 forest fires have happened, in which more than 300 officials from the different law enforcement, citizen security and prevention bodies have been deployed, as well as the risk management system team.

She also thanked the mayors of Aragua, the governors of Portuguesa, Guárico, Carabobo, Falcón, Yaracuy and the authorities of the Capital District, for the support provided to combat the flames that have consumed large areas of the national park.

For his part, the commander of the ZODI Aragua, G/D Ángel Balestrini, mentioned that they have increased patrol and supervision tasks with the support of the Paratrooper Units, Special Forces and drone system for aerial patrol, in order to apprehend those responsible for the forest fires.