Venezuelan local groups propose solar energy generation as a solution to electricity supply in Lechería

Gabriel Vargas, a social leader of Lechería, emphasized the importance of considering alternative solutions to address population growth in the country and the provision of public services.

Vargas proposes that the National Executive through the Ministry of Electricity seek and promote self-sustainability and independence, especially in the area of electrical energy generation, and highlights the environmental benefits of local self-generation.

He said that in the city, initiatives have been taken by the mayor to improve the stability of public services such as electricity, but “it is important to highlight that we depend on the National Interconnected System.”

The local leader emphasizes that the adoption of solar energy as a source of electricity, both at the public and private levels, would not only contribute to meeting local energy demand, but would also have a positive impact on the environment.

“Solar energy is a clean and renewable source, which means that its use would help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reduce Lechería’s environmental footprint,” he said.

Furthermore, he highlights that the implementation of these mechanisms would not only benefit communities at the local level, but could also serve as an inspiring example for other communities facing similar challenges.