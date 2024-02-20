Jefe de espionaje ruso asegura que el piloto desertor asesinado en España era un “traidor”

El piloto ruso, Maksim Kuzminov, en un vídeo sobre su deserciónTWITTER

 

El jefe del Servicio de Espionaje Exterior de Rusia, Serguéi Narishkin, aseguró hoy que Maxim Kuzmínov, el piloto ruso que desertó a Ucrania y fue asesinado en España, era un “traidor“.

“Este traidor y criminal se convirtió en un cadáver moral en el momento en que planeó su sucio y terrible crimen”, dijo Narishkin, según informa la agencia oficial rusa RIA Nóvosti.

EFE

 