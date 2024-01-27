The Environmental Ombudsman in Anzoátegui evaluates possible natural alternatives to combat the Unomia Stolonifera coral in eastern Venezuela

The Environmental Protection Office of the Ombudsman’s Office in Anzoátegui is evaluating possible natural alternatives to fight back the invasive coral ‘Unomia Stolonifera’ in the Mochima National Park.

Javier A. Guaipo / Correspondent lapatilla.com

It must be remembered that this invasive coral has already affected more than 80% of this park, located between the states of Anzoátegui and Sucre, due to the absence of a natural predator that could restrict its spread.

This has generated negative consequences on the biodiversity of the place, such as the migration and spawning of native species of fish, also harming local fishermen.

José Daniel Jiménez, environmental activist in the state, commented that in the last day of inspection carried out days ago on Chimana Grande island, specifically in the area known as La Ciénaga, they found three species that could possibly help eliminate or control the spread of Unomia.

“The fishermen in that area, being among the most affected, are attentive to everything that can be done to combat the expansion of the coral. They gave us a first report and already on Saturday (January 20th) we confirmed that Unomia does not grow where there are ‘sea cucumber’, a species of snail whose scientific name we are researching, and a fish known as ‘cachama negra’, he explained.

Jiménez added that they are now doing the necessary studies to proceed to establish areas where there is Unomia Stolonifera and subsequently confine them with each of the species individually, with the aim of verifying the impact they have on the coral.

“It is great news that we can have a natural control alternative, since until now there has only been talk of applying chemical and manual methods, or even special machinery to extract the coral,” said Jiménez.

The spokesperson highlighted the work of fishermen and environmental groups such as the Turimiquire Civil Association, who are one of the few that remain active working on how to solve this problem.

He also indicated that in the recent inspection they were accompanied by the National Parks Institute (Inparques), the Ministry of Ecosocialism (Minec), as well as ecology experts.

Likewise, the environmental defender of the Ombudsman’s Office in Anzoátegui pointed out that to take bigger steps they need logistical support, since so far what they have done to make these advances “has been at their own expense.”