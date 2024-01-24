“My son is in the hospital, we can’t stand that smoke anymore”: Fire in the garbage dump asphyxiates the city of Barinas in western Venezuela

10 minutes away from the capital of the Barinas State is the landfill, in the El Toreño sector, which in recent weeks has been a source of air pollution due to the unconscious, uncontrolled fires that asphyxiates four nearby communities.

By Correspondent lapatilla.com

This Tuesday, January 23rd, a desperate mother told lapatilla.com the heartbreaking story suffered by her son who suffers from asthma, who had to be urgently transferred to the Luis Razetti Hospital in Barinas on Monday night, January 22nd, with a respiratory crisis caused by the smoke.

Although the woman did not reveal her name, she said that every afternoon a huge cloud of smoke covers the sky, and those who live in Menuditos Uno and Dos, El Alcaraván and Las Mercedes suffer the worst, but no one does anything.

The woman, who claimed to work as a producer in the El Toreño area, called on the authorities to respond to this ill that affects health, and that its severity could cause the death of some of the neighbors.