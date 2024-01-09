A Municipal Council’s minors office in Anzoátegui, declares an alert for “illegal adoptions” of babies and pledges to monitor maternity hospitals

Through a telephone complaint to the Municipal Council on the Rights of Children and Adolescents of the Simón Bolívar Municipality (CMDNNA), an alert was issued about an illegal adoption in process at the Luis Razetti Hospital in Barcelona in eastern Venezuela.

Comienza el 2024 bien informado con nuestro Newsletter ¡Suscríbete gratis!

By Correspondent lapatilla.com

Through joint action with security forces, five workers of the healthcare center were arrested for their alleged involvement in this case as it happened in the Delivery Room of the Maternity Ward.

According to the information provided by the director of the state police, Chief Commissioner Power Cano, the arrest occurred after police was notified about the incident “where a 20-year-old woman gave birth to a girl who was later given up for adoption by the cousin of the parturient, violating the corresponding procedure.”

The police chief detailed that the woman identified as Dayana Mikaela Brito La Rosa (34), taking advantage of a medical condition of her relative, contacted the nurse Bárbara Tapisquen Mago (37), to whom she gave the newborn for adoption.

Luz Arévalo Estrada (38), in charge of altering her birth certificate, was also arrested in the case; lawyer Raquel Pérez (50) and Magalys Carrión, who provides security service at the healthcare center.

Commissioner Cano added that, according to the investigations, there is a sixth person involved in the incident who until now has not been located by police officers.

The procedure was placed under the order of the Twentieth Prosecutor’s Office of the Public Ministry which investigates this type of events that apparently are happening in maternity hospitals of this eastern state.

CMDNNA deploys

Unofficially, it was known that the Municipal Council on the Rights of Children and Adolescents of the Simón Bolívar municipality (CMDNNA) pledges to constantly monitor maternity hospitals and wards in Barcelona, capital of Anzoátegui State, to prevent this and other related crimes.