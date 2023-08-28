VIDEO: Lanzar telarañas fuertes al estilo de Spider-Man ya es posible

Un tiktoker desarrolló un dispositivo que lanza redes de telarañas como Spider-Man, el popular héroe de Marvel.
lapatilla.com
En el clip, que acumula casi 54 millones de visualizaciones, atrapa hasta ocho botellas de agua con su particular gadget.
El ‘tiktoker’, apodado ‘The Spectacular Spider-Man’, indicó que su invención “se está volviendo mucho más fuerte”.
@the.spectacularspiderman
Webfluid testing with water bottles! The webfluid is getting much much stronger. Definitely an improvement from when I started. #spiderman #realspiderman #spectacularspiderman #webfluid #webs #spiderwebs #milesmorales #spidermanacrossthespiderverse #spiderverse #peterparker #spidey #tomholland #tobeymaguire #andrewgarfield #webshooter webshooters@Josh Keaton (SpacePadre) @Marvel Entertainment