Tragedy in El Callao: Twelve deaths in a mine accident

This Saturday, June 3rd, it was revealed that there were 12 deaths in an event recorded at the Isidora mine in El Callao, in the south of Bolívar State.

Pableysa Ostos // Correspondent lapatilla.com

As indicated by the Secretary of Citizen Security of the Bolívar State, General Edgar Colina Reyes, a multidisciplinary team was formed to attend to this unfortunate tragedy.

“They broke into a mine that was closed a long time ago. The Talavera mine located in southern Bolívar. On Wednesday there were heavy rains that caused damage to the area,” Colina explained.

He added that: “some artisanal miners were working there. The mine was flooded and they ran out of oxygen and died of respiratory failure, that’s the reason.”

It turned out that this Saturday, June 3rd, they recovered seven lifeless bodies and between Thursday and Friday five, for a total of 12 dead miners.

“We have officials from the Criminal, Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigation Corps (CICPC), pathologists, after identification by their relatives they will be sent to the cemetery because the bodies are quite decomposed,” added the Secretary of Citizen Security.

It is estimated that the delivery of the bodies will be done in hours during this Saturday night.

Among the deceased is Jesús Diaz, 31; Herinson Rojas, 23 years old, and the brothers Malavé Rojas, Herickson and Enrique, 23 and 30 years old. They lived in La Toscana, Piar Municipality, about 20 minutes from Maturín (Monagas State).

According to acquaintances of the victims, the young people came and went, left and entered the mine. They had been working in the mining areas for about two years.

The mother of one of the youths travelled to El Callao on the night of this Friday, June 2nd.

A first rescue group made up of eight Civil Protection and Emergency Control officials has participated in the rescue and salvage operations.

Eight artisanal miners also accompanied the rescue team during the second search, which was carried out on June 1st.

It was made known that the search work is continuing because other workers could be trapped in a collapsed gold gallery.

Rescue of three survivors

An official report, dated May 31st, reported the rescue of three miners in the Minerven Caratal-Sosa Méndez road corridor in El Callao, adjacent to the “Los Jubilados” mine, La Tigra sector, where it was reported that some people were incommunicado after the collapse of an artisanal mine entrance.

The rescued miners were identified as: José Gregorio Pariaguán, 27 years old; a 16-year-old boy; and José Cortés, 20 years old.