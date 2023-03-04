VIDEOS: Otro tren de carga descarrila en Ohio y provoca emergencia

Click to share on Google News (Opens in new window)

Un tren de carga ha descarrilado este sábado en el condado de Clark, en el estado estadounidense de Ohio.

Por: RT

Las autoridades han cerrado el tráfico en un tramo de la vía cercana al lugar del accidente.

De momento, se desconoce qué tipo de cargamento se transportaba en los vagones.

Another train derailment, this time in Springfield Ohio. My parents took this video an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/f8AtccxNvc

BREAKING! Springfield, Ohio: A train derailed in Clark County on Saturday.

According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Patrol (OSP), OH-40 at I-70 is closed to traffic, along with Bert Road.

It is not known at this time if anything was on the train at the time of the… https://t.co/gnRRIK1FLA pic.twitter.com/FId2tdoPn7

— ?Queen of Seventeen 1??7????????? (@AreYouAwaQe) March 4, 2023