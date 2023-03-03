“It’s not love when…”: the campaign against gender violence launched in Maracaibo

Vanessa Villalobos, President of the Municipal Institute for Women and Gender Equality, reported that during 2022 her office managed the legal assistance for 938 cases of victims or survivors of gender violence and channeled psychological assistance to 195 victims.

By La Patilla

Mar 2, 2023

To confront this reality the Municipal Institute for Women and Gender Equality, attached to the Mayor’s Office of Maracaibo, launched a multi-media campaign that seeks to disseminate through social networks, digital clips that alert women who have been abused physically, verbally, psychologically and emotionally.

International Women’s Day, which is celebrated every March 8th, and is recognized by the United Nations, is a date that is commemorated throughout the world to promote information about what respectful relationships mean, and thus prevent gender violence and intrafamilial violence.

The municipal office works to address situations of vulnerability that women experience, seeking to train and advise them on the respect they should receive in order for them to live in healthy environments of equality, justice and peace.

Ms. Villalobos stressed that the month of March will be dedicated to informing and protecting women from violence.

“Through the municipality, the 18 parishes of Maracaibo have been attended and we have reached out to 86 communities, with the commitment this year to increase the number of cases attended, with the goal of reaching those women who, for reasons beyond their control, have not dared to raise their voice, that have not dared to seek help. Hence the importance of creating this awareness campaign,” she said.

Women can report any act of violence to the Public Ministry, prefectures, police agencies and any other organization or institution that is assigned this responsibility.

