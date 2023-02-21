Bus carrying migrants in México crashes, killing 17

A bus carrying migrants from Venezuela, Colombia and Central América crashed in central México, killing 17 people, officials in Puebla state said on Monday.

By Reuters – Daina Beth Solomon, Aida Pelaez-Fernandez and Kylie Madry

Feb 20, 2023

The accident occurred on a highway on Sunday afternoon as the bus with 45 passengers headed north, Puebla’s Interior Minister Julio Huerta told reporters.

“Fifteen people at the moment of the accident lost their lives,” he told a news conference. Another 15 were hospitalized, two of whom later died, he said. Five others remain in critical condition.

Puebla state officials did not specify how many of the dead and injured were migrants, and México’s migration institute did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Migrants often take risky routes to transit México on their way to the U.S. border.

A 56-year-old Colombian man was among the dead, Colombia’s foreign ministry said in a statement. The survivors included two men and a woman also from Colombia who were hospitalized in Puebla, and an uninjured man who was turned over to migration authorities in the neighboring state of Oaxaca.

Mexican media reported that the bus crashed when the driver lost control of the vehicle. Images published by television station Milenio showed parts of a bus crushed and mangled.

Last week, dozens of migrants were killed in Panamá after the bus they were traveling in fell off a cliff, marking the worst migration accident in the country’s history.

