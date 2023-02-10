Increase in services and taxes affects the operation of the industrial and commercial sector in Carabobo

The increase in basic services (utilities) and local tax charges has affected the operation of small and medium-sized industry in Carabobo, as well as all commercial activity.

By La Patilla

Feb 8, 2023

The President of the Chamber of Small, Medium, Industries and Artisans of Carabobo (Capemiac), Antonello Lorusso, pointed out that the utility and service companies (government owned and run) established rates according to the installed capacity of the companies, their activity or size of the facilities, instead of making calculations and ratings based on actual consumption and economic activity.

“We should pay for actual consumption and not for an estimate. Likewise, the tax burden, both for national taxes and fines for not paying on time, as well as municipal taxes that, even with the so-called “Harmonization Law”, have not produced the necessary adjustments. This has deeply affected us,” he said.

On the other hand, the President of Capemiac pointed out that despite the fact that they have had conversations with some government organisms to request financing, they have not yet obtained effective responses.

Suffocated Merchants

For his part, the President of the Valencia Chamber of Commerce, Lorenzo Araujo, this Wednesday underlined that the fee for water service in shopping centers exceeds $1,000 per month.

He stated that the amount must be paid among the merchants of the few stores that still keep the “Santamaría up” (are still operating) in the shopping centers.

He assured that they are not refusing to pay for water service, but asked “Hidrocentro” the local (government owned water utility company) to make the real assessments and measurements so that the rate is calculated based on actual consumption.

“In some shopping centers the rates exceed $1,000. Not being able to comply with these obligations, their water supply has been cut off and they have seen the need to hire tanker trucks to be able to supply themselves. And in some cases, we have found that “Hidrocentro” is looking for a way to block the sewage outlets from the shopping center as a “measure of pressure” so that they meet the objective of the pending bill and do not continue obtaining water with the cisterns (tanker trucks). It is a very delicate and complex situation, I don’t know how legal this type of sanctions can work,” denounced Araujo.

In addition, he commented that the increase in the dollar (devaluation of the bolívar) and the low purchasing power of the population have had an impact on the little growth of the commercial sector registered at the beginning of 2023.

