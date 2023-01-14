Unitary Platform in Carabobo: “The only way to solve the problems we have is in unity”

The spokesman and representative of the “Platforma Unitaria” (Unitary Platform) in Carabobo State, Luis Beltrán Lara Castillo, affirmed this Friday, January 13th, that they continue to work on the consolidation of the unity of the Venezuelan opposition in order to have a standard-bearer who will face the officialism’s candidate in the upcoming presidential elections.

Rosimar Sánchez // Lapatilla.com Correspondent

He stressed that each of the parties that make up the Unitary Platform in Carabobo is doing its job for the candidates that will run in the primary elections.

He recalled that the members of the Unitary Platform are committed to supporting whoever wins these primaries.

“After we achieve the election of the unity candidate, we will all be fighting together towards the same objective, which is precisely to reinsert Venezuela as a democratic and free country, with many capacities to overcome the problems that today overwhelm all of us,” he said.

On the other hand, Mr. Lara Castillo, who is also secretary general of “Encuentro Ciudadano” in Carabobo, considered it essential that Venezuelans abroad are able to vote in the primary electoral process.

He stated that it is necessary to open the necessary channels so that migrants can participate. “They have something to say, they have (something) to express,” he added.

He pointed out that there are constant meetings and will support the activities undertaken by the regional team that will run the primary process.

“We want people to understand that the only way to solve the problems we have is in unity. We believe in unity, in working to rescue the unity of the Venezuelan opposition to confront this regime,” he emphasized.

Lara Castillo reported that his term as spokesperson for the Unitary Platform in Carabobo expires on January 15th. In the next few days it will be known who will take over this position.