‘Digital authoritarianism’ is Maduro’s latest weapon against democracy in Venezuela | Guest Opinion

Nicolás Maduro’s regime knows that Venezuelans’ ability to speak freely threatens his attempt to control their society, so he continues to create a climate of fear, silencing political prisoners and the people alike.

By AOL – Chris Walsh and Rodrigo Diamanti

Jan 10, 2023

A recent United Nations report details how physical violence is a key part of his government’s stifling of free expression. But the attempt also is manifested through “digital authoritarianism,” which is a government’s efforts to control the population through technologies such as the internet.

Authoritarian regimes have various methods at their disposal to poison the free flow of information and communications, too. They can block access to the internet or surveillance of its usage, censor content, flood the information sphere with disinformation and co-opt social media and other online platforms.

The goal is to make citizens conform to the state’s ideology and to destroy faith in democratic principles. Most concerning, authoritarian leaders use digital authoritarianism to persecute those who think differently.

External forces are helping Caracas and other autocratic governments in Latin America in this effort. Voice of America reports that: “Chinese technology and expertise is making it possible for Venezuela and Cuba to exercise suffocating control over digital communications.”

Washington must pay attention to this new battleground in the conflict between democratic and authoritarian systems. Venezuela’s descent into outright tyranny after once being a democracy underscores China’s role in the region. Among other things, Beijing’s support for the Maduro regime has facilitated his government’s ability to digitally track political opponents and silence dissent.

As China and other authoritarian powers inject their influence into Latin América, Washington must be more engaged in fostering conditions for stronger democratic institutions, the rule of law, and individual liberty throughout the region. To this point, a recent report from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights recommended that governments adopt meaningful regulations on the export of surveillance technologies known to be associated with violating civil liberties.

The United States especially must ensure a robust diplomatic presence in Latin América that partners with governments, local civil society organizations and populations. The goal should be to promote accountable, transparent governance as well as protecting civil liberties.

Washington also should appoint a special representative on digital authoritarianism to spotlight the issue and coordinate a response to the global challenge. The representative could start by challenging the narrative championed by some authoritarian powers that democratic values protecting individual privacy are at odds with maintaining security. Simultaneously, Washington must raise the costs for those individuals and entities responsible for human-rights abuses and violations of democratic principles.

Targeted sanctions imposed through mechanisms like the Global Magnitsky Act should be extended to those exporting and importing digital authoritarianism into Latin América. Likewise, Washington should encourage allies in the region to adopt Magnitsky legislation of their own. This would help close the space where these human-rights abusers find financial and recreational safe harbors.

American leadership also should coordinate with democratic allies to pressure international and regional sports competitions, such as the Olympics, to consider boycotting countries such as Venezuela that are implicated in systemic human-rights abuses. Similarly, coalitions of free societies might agree to jointly refuse participation in competitions that authoritarian countries host.

And, of course, local and international civil-society leaders are key to defending liberty in Latin América. They must continue to advocate for freedom of expression and the right to privacy, raise awareness of digital authoritarianism, spotlight wrongdoing by governments and officials, and support people being persecuted.

Democracies cannot allow autocrats to dominate the virtual space. Digital authoritarianism’s threat will not be confined to Venezuela or China as internet technology advances and more closely connects the world. As Venezuelan freedom activist Leopoldo López remarked, “Autocracies, dictatorships, they knock on your door. Once they come into your house, into your private life, it might be too late.”

