Indefinitely extended closure measure for Lechería beaches due to oil spill

Through its social network accounts, the mayor’s office of “Lechería”, Anzoátegui State, extended the ban on the use of beaches from 72 hours to indefinite, while the pollution problems caused by the oil spill on the coasts of that jurisdiction are resolved.

Dec 07, 2022

The measure affects three beaches, which extend four kilometers. It is the longest urban beach system in the country: Cangrejo, Lido and Canales will be restricted for use in tourist activities.

The traditional weekends of sun and beach in the most easily accessible waterfront of the Anzoátequi State will not be possible while the contingency persists.

The impact on the local economy will soon begin to be felt, since tourism is the main source of income for thousands of families in the area, especially with the arrival of the Christmas and New Year holidays, which are seasons with a high flow of visitors.

