Venezuela Opposition Leader Juan Guaidó Vows to Fight On

Once hailed worldwide in his struggle for democracy, so-called interim president has seen his influence wane as the Maduro regime grows stronger.

Nov 10, 2022

Hunched over a tablet at his office in a rundown shopping center, the man the U.S. considers Venezuela’s legitimate president watched videos of the country’s authoritarian leader, Nicolás Maduro, as he shook hands with world leaders at the United Nations climate summit in Egypt.

It was the latest sign of the isolated situation for Juan Guaidó as the head of Venezuela’s opposition, which despite widespread support at home and abroad has been unable to remove Mr. Maduro from office.

…

…