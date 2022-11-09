One month after the tragedy, many victims want to rebuild their lives in Las Tejerías

Today marks a month since the “Los Patos” stream in Las Tejerías, Aragua State, overflowed to change the lives of those who fortunately managed to survive this misfortune.

By La Patilla – Marianny Castellanos

Nov 08, 2022

Among the rubble, machinery, the presence of officials and a lot of humanitarian aid, 30 days have passed since that Saturday, October 8th, when thousands of families lost their homes and were left destitute.

In addition to the material loss, that day the pain of losing loved ones also invaded the hearts of the people of Tejerías. According to the official figure, 54 people were fatal victims of that landslide.

However, hope and the desire to start over characterize the survivors of this Aragua town, located in the Santos Michelena Municipality.

To date, while the demolition of ruins and the recovery of spaces continue, 90% of the road that was lost under the mud and rubble has been rehabilitated.

Likewise, a total of 20 schools have been recovered, while the electrical service has been restored in more than 96% of standing buildings.

Similarly, according to the sectorial vice president for social and territorial socialism, Mervin Maldonado, some 51 families have been “dignified” and relocated in Aragua, Cojedes, Falcón, Nueva Esparta, Barinas, Lara and Miranda states.

